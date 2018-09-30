South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly killing his father

By Staff reporter - 30 September 2018 - 10:44
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Police in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing his 67-year-old father.

The incident allegedly took place at their common ancestral home in Shixini Locality‚ Xonyeni Village‚ Willowvale at about 11.30 pm on Friday.

“According to information‚ both drew their knives and began to stab each other during an alleged dispute. The father was fatally wounded and died on the scene. Willowvale police were called and they acted swiftly‚ resulting in the arrest of the suspect‚” police said.

They added that the suspect would appear before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

