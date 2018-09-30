Four people were killed and eight injured in two early morning shootings near the rural Free State town of Ficksburg on Saturday morning.

The gunmen‚ who were concealed with blankets‚ first opened fire on mourners in a tent who were holding a night vigil‚ before they stormed a nearby house on Saturday.

Police are now investigating whether the killings‚ which occurred in the Meqheleng area close to the Lesotho border‚ could be linked to an ongoing feud between musicians from Lesotho and South Africa.

Free State police spokesman Brigadier Sam Makhele said the motive for the killings was unknown.

“What we do know‚ and what detectives are looking at as a possible link‚ is that there is an ongoing feud in the area between musical recording groups from Lesotho and Gauteng.

“Investigations will look into whether the feud has had a role in the shootings or not and whether the two shootings can be linked.”

He said the first shooting occurred when gunmen‚ who were wearing blankets‚ stormed a tent where mourners were holding a night vigil.