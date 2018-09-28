Tom Moyane's hitman under heavy fire

Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) chief officer for human capital Luther Lebelo contradicted himself and battled to answer questions around the "rogue unit" and the tax agency's handling of the matter.

Lebelo testified yesterday at the commission of inquiry headed by retired judge Robert Nugent about his role at the revenue service since 2014, when the allegations of the "rogue unit" emerged and implicated senior officials such as then acting commissioner Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg as well as Peter Richer.

In July, Lebelo, who was seen as one of suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's "hitmen", was moved back to his original post - the executive for employment relations - from the top position Moyane had elevated him to.