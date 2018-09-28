Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has paved the way for the Hawks to finally access the “GuptaLeaks” emails - by receiving them into evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Zondo‚ who heads up the commission‚ on Friday morning formally ordered that the three hard drives containing 200 000 emails‚ allegedly sent between several Gupta family members and their business associates‚ be received into evidence.

This means the content of the emails can be used to cross-examine witnesses and may be used as a basis to subpoena witnesses.