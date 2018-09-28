Spa owner accused of school scam

A popular spa owner is being investigated after she allegedly scammed a group of Tembisa students of their school fees paid into her unregistered beauty school.

Thabitha Malinga from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni is the owner of the famous Thabie Mobile Spa and TMS Beauty Academy.

She made headlines after her business took off last year after making appearances on TV shows and numerous newspapers.

Police have confirmed investigating Malinga’s Beauty school after a group of students laid complaints at the Rabasotho police station in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Constable Patricia Mgijima said: “We have started our own investigation on the matter to prevent more victimisation of more students by the school”.

The students alleged that they paid more than R9000 each, for short beauty courses that were meant to help them start their own businesses.

When Sowetan approached Malinga for comment this week, she refused to comment and later asked for questions to be sent to her by e-mail which she also did not respond to.

“If you have a story write about me, just make sure you have the facts or else you will face the consequences. Stay away from me,” Malinga said.