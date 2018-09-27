SowetanLive understands that a letter informing Gama of the intention to terminate his contract has been served on him.

In the letter‚ seen by the publication‚ Transnet board chair Popo Molefe said the investigations into the locomotives showed that Gama’s conduct had been inconsistent with the corporate culture of the new board‚ his fiduciary obligations and Transnet’s policies. He also said Gama had shown disregard — that at times had been reckless — for transparency and accountability.

Molefe in the letter said the information had resulted in a loss of trust and confidence by the board in Gama’s ability to manage Transnet.