Rajesh “Tony” Gupta has identified himself as the only Gupta brother who was at the family’s Saxonwold home when former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas claims he was the target of an attempted R600 million bribe by the family – but insists he never even spoke to him.

Rajesh also insists he only briefly walked into the room where Jonas was meeting with former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ and controversial arms deal advisor Fana Hlongwane. He did so‚ he says‚ to check on Duduzane’s availability for the following day.

“I did not introduce myself to anybody‚ nor did I participate in that meeting. I did not have any discussion with Mr Jonas at all‚” he states in an affidavit‚ which was filed as part of his failed application to cross-examine Jonas at the ongoing state capture commission of inquiry.

Rajesh’s revelations cast further doubt on the unspecified arrest warrant issued against Ajay Gupta earlier this year‚ and which is understood to have been obtained in relation to the corruption claims made against him by Jonas in the “State of Capture” report released by then public protector Thuli Madonsela.