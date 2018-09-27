Screenings at The Olive Tree Theatre are free. For more information visit

Other festival highlights include: ‘Mma Moeketsi’ (short fiction) We all remember the fateful event‚ on 16 August 2012 when the South African police opened fire on striking miners at the Marikana Platinum Mine‚ where 34 miners were killed and 78 wounded. Based on a true story‚ Mma Moeketsi is a domestic worker from rural Lesotho working for a suburban family in Johannesburg.

‘The Black Mambas’ (short documentary‚ Africa Premiere) The Black Mambas are South Africa’s first and only all-female‚ anti-poaching unit‚ fighting to rescue their country’s rhinos from the edge of extinction.

‘The Adventures Of Supermama’ (feature film) Doris is a large‚ stubborn but charming woman in her mid 30’s. She dreams of being a crime fighter‚ but when confronted by crime in her community‚ she always causes more chaos than good.

‘Supa Modo’ (feature film‚ Johannesburg Premiere) An inspired reimagining of the superhero film‚ Supa Modo follows the story of 9-year-old Jo‚ terminally ill and taken home from hospital to die.

‘The Oslo Diaries’ (Africa Premiere) 1992. Israeli-Palestinian relations are at all time low. In an attempt to stop the bloodshed‚ a small group of Israelis & Palestinians meet in Oslo – secretly and against the law. The meetings that changed the Middle East forever were never officially sanctioned and were chronicled only by the negotiators’ diaries. Food Fighter‚ (Africa Premiere) Filmed over two years and across four continents‚ ‘Food Fighter’ is the inspirational story of one woman’s crusade against the global scandal of food waste.