Gogo celebrates 106th birthday

Moitsheki More had everything to be joyous about yesterday as she celebrated her 106th birthday surrounded by her family and fellow church members in Hebron, north of Pretoria.

More does not only share a birthday with the late Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; she is as old as the African continent’s oldest liberation movement, the ANC.

More was born on September 26 1912 in Bethanie near Brits in North West.

Yesterday, members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hebron Parish, threw a party celebrating the birthday of their oldest member.

Sitting on a white armchair, with a large cake on the table in front of her, More was all smiles as the gathering showered her with best wishes and presents.

Besides walking with the help of crutches, and slightly impaired hearing and sight, More is otherwise in an excellent health. She still bathes herself and washes her own clothes, family members said.

More, who has 10 children, 25 grandchildren and 103 great-grandchildren, said she was grateful for her longevity.

She said respecting her elders and God were among the reasons she was blessed with long life.

“My God has protected me for all these years. I pray and read the Bible every day.”

She shared memories of her upbringing with the gathering, telling of how she herded livestock with boys.

“We climbed mountains, ate wild fruits such a wild figs. It was the best times of my life.”

More, who loves sweets, particularly marshmallows, advised young people to cherish and respect their elders.

Her first born, Gaboipewe Komane, is already in her early 80s and her last born, Sedibe Phalatse, is 59.

Phalatse said her mother’s longevity was a blessing and something they were proud of.

“She has wisdom, experience about life and, most of all, she is kind and gentle.”

Phalatse said her mother’s diet include beans, vegetables, nuts and fruits and she loves to watch popular SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy as well as The Bold and the Beautiful.