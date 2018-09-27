Credit goes to the DA for putting national unity first

SA has been strangled with the tentacles of state capture which looted billions of rand that could have been used to deliver services.

This destructive project was overseen by the ANC which endorsed a corrupt president and his cohorts.

At the weekend, I looked on with hope and interest as the DA launched its Team One South Africa campaign. It was refreshing to see a party focused on unity rather than divisiveness.

In Natasha Mazzone, a champion in fighting state capture, they have picked a true winner. She has been at the front line, especially around the Eskom inquiry. Her bold leadership has led us to the (deputy chief justice Raymond) Zondo commission.

Without a strong voice, SA was headed for a bleak future as the ANC played a role in the capture of the state.

Zakes Khanyisile Ngema

Roodepoort, Gauteng