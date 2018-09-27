Car guard's R19‚000 stash 'was more about tripping than tipping'

A car guard with more than R19‚000 in his pocket wasn’t relying on tips alone‚ the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

“The car guard was found in possession of eight packets of a substance which appeared to be cocaine‚” said law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason.

Dyason said law enforcement auxiliary officers patrolling on Thursday night near the station in the seaside village of Kalk Bay saw the “well-known” car guard leaning into a vehicle and chatting to the driver.

“They observed an exchange of items take place between the driver and car guard and immediately pounced on the suspect‚” he said.