South Africa

Man goes to court for stabbing gangster to death

By Promise Marupeng - 26 September 2018 - 11:18
Man accused of stabbing someone to death is expected to appear in court.
Image: 123RF/stockstudio44

Murder accused Flugencio Bila, 27, is expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate's court on Wednesday for his  formal bail application.

Bila is facing a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed  25-year-old Wayne Mabaso  to death at Mogoba near Putfontein, Ekurhuleni, two weeks ago after an altercation at a local tavern.

Bila has been  discharged from hospital  where he had been admitted in the intensive care unit for severe  injuries. He had been  stoned and beaten to a pulp by Mabaso's gang members following his death. Bila was under  police guard for the past week while fighting for his life in hospital.

Mabaso, along with his gang members, was said to have been terrorising the community of Mogoba and people who came to the  tavern where he was ultimately stabbed to death.

The gang is alleged to be involved in bullying, robberies and theft  in the area.

Mabaso was killed only  three months after his release from prison where he was doing  time.

