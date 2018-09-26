Man goes to court for stabbing gangster to death

Murder accused Flugencio Bila, 27, is expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate's court on Wednesday for his formal bail application.

Bila is facing a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Wayne Mabaso to death at Mogoba near Putfontein, Ekurhuleni, two weeks ago after an altercation at a local tavern.

Bila has been discharged from hospital where he had been admitted in the intensive care unit for severe injuries. He had been stoned and beaten to a pulp by Mabaso's gang members following his death. Bila was under police guard for the past week while fighting for his life in hospital.

Mabaso, along with his gang members, was said to have been terrorising the community of Mogoba and people who came to the tavern where he was ultimately stabbed to death.

The gang is alleged to be involved in bullying, robberies and theft in the area.

Mabaso was killed only three months after his release from prison where he was doing time.