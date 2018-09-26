“It’s that simple. One only has to look at the current traffic and danger to pedestrians to realise our concern. The pre-conditions of this approval must be observed to the letter of the law. Nothing less will be acceptable to us‚” he said.

He added that they trusted that the officials would act within the law and that no favouritism would be entertained.The 29‚000m² mall‚ with 900 parking bays and 80 stores and restaurants‚ is the first phase of a planned R1.5-billion precinct which will include a value centre‚ hotel‚ private hospital and an office park.

According to a statement issued by Reddy’s office on Monday‚ the mall created 1‚100 jobs during construction with 260 permanent jobs.

Reddy‚ whose Edison Property Group is the developer of the R4.3-billion mixed-use Oceans Umhlanga Development in Umhlanga Rocks‚ said the mall development was a role model in BEE with a 90% BEE participation.He said local suppliers and sub-contraction business had benefited by over R80-million.

“This is the first major investment in over 30 years in KwaDukuza‚” said Reddy.

The national tenants occupy 80% and they include Checkers‚ Pick ’n Pay‚ Woolworths‚ Edgars‚ Mr Price‚ Truworths‚ Clicks‚ PEP‚ Ackermans and all major banks.

In a statement issued by the KwaDukuza municipality on Tuesday before the Durban High Court matter‚ it said the mall development was supported by all political parties within its council as it had been positioned as a “catalyst for investment in the KwaDukuza CBD and upgrading of buildings by the property owners”.

“The KwaDukuza council has no role of approving any deviation by any developer to the record of decision issued either by the municipal planning tribunal or authorised officer. It is correct that the developer approached the council through the office of the municipal manager requesting council to consider deviation from the approved record of decision (ROD) by MPT.

“The council‚ based on the legal advice and technical advice by [the] economic development and planning business unit‚ referred the request to the municipal planning tribunal. The council took this decision in the middle of August 2018‚” said KwaDukuza municipality spokesman Sipho Mkhize.He said the developer had complied with the council directive and submitted an application to amend or deviate from the ROD to the relevant authorised body‚ the independent municipal planning tribunal.