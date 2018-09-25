Foreign students‚ businessmen and frequent visitors are among those who will benefit from new immigration rules.

The department of home affairs on Tuesday announced relaxed visa regulations‚ aimed at boosting investment‚ tourism and academic exchange.

These include a three-year‚ multiple-entry visa for frequent trusted travellers to South Africa and a 10-year visa for business people and academics from Africa.

“Business people from BRICS countries [Brazil‚ Russia‚ India‚ China and South Africa] who require visas‚ like China and India‚ are issued a ten-year‚ multiple-entry visa within five days of application. This arrangement is meant to attract business people and prospective investors‚” home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba said.

The changes to immigration rules are part of a broader economic turnaround programme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week as his team seeks to drag Africa’s most developed economy out of recession.

South Africa will also grant permanent residency or critical skills visas to foreign students who graduate at South African institutions of higher learning within critical skills categories. This move‚ according to Gigaba‚ will help the country retain critical skills in order to enhance economic development‚ growth‚ employment and transformation.