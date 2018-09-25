Mbeki questions ANC land policy

Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the land question, saying the ANC has abandoned its historical values on nonracialism through its framing of the debate on land as one of black versus white.

The 30-page paper by the Mbeki Foundation, circulated on social media at the weekend, questioned the current approach by the ANC to the land issue as it marked a shift from the party's values expressed throughout its 106-year history.

The foundation says the communication from the ANC in terms of the land question indicates that the ruling party was no longer "a representative of the people of SA".

The paper argues that while the land question was an imperative that should be addressed, it should be done in a manner that also takes into account the "national question", which is to unite South Africans across race and class divides.

The posture of some leaders in the ANC, the paper says, mirrors more the position of the EFF than that of the governing party that is long established through its history and former leaders as well as the Freedom Charter.

The foundation points to comments by former president Jacob Zuma in parliament in February when he called on "black parties" in parliament to unite to obtain a two-thirds majority to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.