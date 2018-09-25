Injured pupil to have second brain surgery

A 15-year-old pupil, who was allegedly assaulted by his teacher, will undergo a second head operation on Thursday.

Masekela Manyama, a grade 10 pupil at Molabosane High School in Tickyline, outside Tzaneen, was admitted to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital three weeks after sustaining head injuries. His teacher allegedly banged his head against the wall.

Masekela's mother, Nomvula Ngobeni, 51, said her son was beaten for allegedly having in his possession a cap on school premises on September 5. The cap is not part of the school uniform.

"I'm praying for God to spare my son's life. I'm a Christian. I can't wish him bad luck... though he lied and said my son was smoking weed and fell due to epilepsy," she said.

Ngobeni said Masekela slowly regained his speech last week and told her that his teacher approached him and demanded he hand over his cap, which he claimed he was not wearing at that time.

"He said he refused, told him it was hot and he only wears the cap when he goes home. He managed to outrun the teacher and went to his classroom.