Teacher who 'gave 58 lashes' faces assault charge in Eastern Cape.

The department of education has confirmed that one of its teachers is facing trial on an assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge.

The Mbizana high school teacher allegedly dished out 58 lashes to a 16-year-old who failed to submit an assignment in July. The pupil’s arm is now fractured.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima on Sunday said he was unable to give further details.

The Dispatch understands the teacher was not suspended and is still at the school but the pupil has yet to return to class.