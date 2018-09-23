A tip-off about a hijacked vehicle led to the arrest of seven suspects at a business premises in Mitchells Plain near Cape Town on Friday night.

Members of the Flying Squad also recovered the hijacked vehicle and seized an unlicensed firearm – a .38 special‚ with five rounds of ammunition – 168 mandrax tablets and stencils used to change vehicle identification credentials

“Seven suspects‚ five males and two females aged between 19 and 40‚ were arrested and are due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday to face the charges against them‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.