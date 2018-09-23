Lion on loose darted and captured.

A lion spotted by motorists along the N4 near Marloth Park in Mpumalanga has been darted and captured.

Spokeswoman for the Mpumamanga Tourism and Parks agency (MTPA) Kholofelo Nkambule told SowetanLIVE that the lion would be returned to the Kruger National Park from which it is understood to have escaped.

“The lion has been found and darted. It is ready to be sent back to the park where it escaped from‚” said Nkambule.

The lion was sighted in the early hours of Sunday by motorists who posted a video and pictures on Facebook.

Traffic was earlier diverted to the old Tenbosch road‚ but the busy N4 freeway that connects South Africa and Mozambique has since been reopened.