Constant intoxication‚ unruly behaviour‚ harassment and threats of violence have seen an ex-employee of a leading Western Cape wine farm losing the house he and his family have called home for more than 25 years.

Frans Nero and his four adult children have been ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal to vacate the house at Nederburg‚ in Paarl‚ after an “irretrievable breakdown of the relationship” between the farm and the family.

In a court ruling on Thursday‚ Drakenstein Municipality was ordered to provide the family with temporary emergency accommodation.

Nero‚ who lost his job at Nederburg seven years ago due to alcoholism‚ had been living on the farm since July 1993‚ when he was employed as an irrigator.

The farm is regarded as a leading wine producers‚ and featured in the World Most Admired Wine Brands’ top 50 list for the third consecutive year in 2018.

Nederburg had appealed against a Randburg Land Claims Court ruling that dismissed its bid to evict the Nero family.