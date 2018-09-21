With $168m (about R2.4bn) behind the project‚ the 100 included 10 in Africa‚ among them Cape Town and Durban. Over the past year the network has been working on a resilience strategy for Cape Town‚ and the preliminary assessment report released on Friday is the first step in that process.

The 47-page document‚ to be submitted to the Cape Town council towards the end of the year‚ “looks at the risks and how to address them”‚ said Dutch water expert Liz Agbor-Tabi‚ Africa director at 100 Resilient Cities.

The “really rigorous analytical work” that had gone into the report would provide a road map. “There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for resilience. So the one way to customise our approach is through this type of analysis‚” she said.

The theme of a “CoLab” held immediately before the report’s release was water‚ which Agbor-Tabi called an “entry point” to tackle the myriad issues that face the city.

“Cape Town has been plagued by a severe drought the last few years‚ but prior to that it has been plagued by flooding and other water insecurity challenges‚” she said‚ explaining that holistic plans for a water-resilient city would bring many other aspects of life in Cape Town into the picture.

“There is a new future for how we interact with water given climate change and where Cape Town sits geographically‚” she said.

“We anticipate storms will become more severe while flooding and droughts will increase. That really calls upon citizens to think critically about water as a resource and to think carefully of how we manage [it].”