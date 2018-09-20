South Africa

Men killed in KZN highway shooting

By Jeff Wicks - 20 September 2018 - 19:33
Two people have been killed in shootout in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl

Police are at the scene of a shooting on the N2 near Mandini‚ on the KZN north coast‚ on Thursday.

Sources will knowledge of the incident‚ who spoke to SowetanLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that at least two men had been killed.

This comes after police shot and killed three men in the same area on Monday after officers traced men they believed were going to commit a robbery.

Of Monday’s incident‚ police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said when police had attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle‚ they had fired on officers.

Zwane was not available for comment on the latest incident at the time of publishing.

