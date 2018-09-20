Journalist’s book launch hit by protests over Sars ‘rogue unit’

What was set to be the launch of a book about state capture on Thursday turned on the author‚ as protestors gathered to ask about his reporting on the so-called SARS “rogue unit”.

Protesters held up placards at the launch of investigative journalist Stephan Hofstatter’s book ‘Licence To Loot - How The Plunder Of Eskom And Other Parastatals Almost Sank South Africa’ at Love Books in Melville‚ Johannesburg.