Jacob Zuma wins crucial victory in state capture costs case

The Pretoria High Court has granted former president Jacob Zuma the right to personally intervene in the state capture litigation – meaning he can now seek to appeal the R10-million personal costs order against him.

But Zuma must pay the costs of his intervention application. Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said the court would provide reasons for the ruling at a later stage.

Zuma’s advocate‚ Thabani Masuku‚ on Thursday hit back at accusations that the former president was “litigious”‚ and was embarking on this latest appeal bid as a “delaying tactic”.