Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has provided a fire safety checklist for property and business owners.

Following the deadly blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building‚ the Gauteng government removed workers from at least nine buildings‚ which it said did not meet basic Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) compliance standards.

In the capital‚ Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga recently shut down the Poyntons Building‚ the department of correctional services’ head office‚ used by up to 1‚600 people‚ citing serious safety concerns.

City of Johannesburg EMS spokesman Robert Mulaudzi urged property and business owners‚ as well as the occupants of buildings‚ to ensure that their buildings are safe.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Let us all do our part to ensure a safer environment‚” he said.