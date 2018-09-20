New Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi dubbed her election as a message to the world that women in her federation were ready to take responsibility.

In her closing address at Cosatu’s elective congress‚ held in Midrand on Thursday‚ Losi said women were gearing themselves to be at the “front ranks” as an organised and class conscious detachment of the working class women.

“We must strengthen and advance women’s struggle in the workplace‚ in our communities and in the broader political terrain‚” said Losi.

She was this week elected unopposed as the first ever female president of trade union congress Cosatu.

She was officially declared on Thursday as Cosatu president at a vibey Gallager Estate conference hall. Female Cosatu delegates carried her to the stage singing‚ “You strike a woman‚ you strike a rock.”