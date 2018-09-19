Black Leopards FC boss David Thidiela's ethnic slur condemned

An audio clip of Thidiela's alleged abuse of soccer referee Victor Hlungwani after Leopards' 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat went viral.

Chair of the Limpopo house of traditional leaders Kgoshi Malesela Dikgale said he had received a phone call from Thidiela's lawyer, requesting a meeting. "We have told his lawyer that we are deeply ashamed about his remarks. Thidiela is brewing something he will not finish," he said.

Dikgale said they are hoping to meet Thidiela this week.

Gazankulu Liberation Congress acting president Thembani Chabane said his party has opened a case of hate speech and incitement of violence against Thidiela.

"South African laws do not support any form of hate speech and expressions that promote tribal supremacy over one another," he said.

Limpopo provincial spokesperson Phuti Seloba said they are equally disappointed by Thidiela's remarks.

"We're happy that he realised his mistake and apologised. Let's accept his apology and move on," he said.