South Africa

Three killed in multiple vehicle accident‚ several injured

By Staff Reporter - 18 September 2018 - 10:27
Three people were killed in an accident that involved several vehicles on Tuesday morning in Fourways‚ Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics said about 20 people were injured.

"ER24 paramedics‚ along with Life Healthcare and other services‚ arrived on the scene to find several vehicles scattered in the road. A light delivery vehicle was found lying on its side in the right-hand lane while several others were found either in the road or on the side of the road‚" the ambulance service said.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three men had sustained numerous‚ fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for [them] and they were declared dead on the scene.

"Approximately twenty other patients were assessed on the scene‚ their injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment."

11 killed in Mookgopong bus crash

A total of 11 people died in a bus crash on the N1 in Mookgopong near Modimolle on Monday morning‚ Limpopo police.
