Soweto residents owe Eskom R15bn in unpaid bills

Soweto residents owe Eskom R15-billion in unpaid electricity bills - the same amount that close to 60 municipalities combined also owed the utility.

Eskom said most Soweto households don't pay for electricity and were resisting the installation of prepaid meters, leaving it with a headache.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said: "The solution for Soweto needs urgent government intervention. The problem is getting worse."

Eskom only provides about 180 000 households with electricity but the township's principal debt is R7-billion, which has accumulated interests of

R8-billion, Phasiwe said.

"We disconnect people who don't pay, but some work with our technicians to reconnect themselves," Phasiwe said.