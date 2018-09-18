SACP leader Nzimande rubbishes Zuma's denial of state capture

Former president Jacob Zuma's woes are far from over after he suffered another blow for his assertion that state capture is a non-existing term.

This as South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande accused Zuma of misleading the public and, in particular, the youth.

Speaking at the Cosatu 13th National Congress which elected Zingiswa Losi as its first woman president in Gallagher Estate, Midrand on Tuesday, Nzimande explained: "When you talk about state capture, we also need to understand what we mean by state and revolution. Our state is South Africa [and] is based on our territory, population, national sovereignty and the rule of law, [and] it [is] made up of many institutions over and above just parliament, the executive and the judiciary."

Nzimande's remarks were a response to Zuma who told hundreds of students at the Walter Sisulu University of Technology in Mthatha, Easter Cape last week that the existence of state capture was not true despite the former president setting up the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture earlier this year.