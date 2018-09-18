Ramaphosa hails Losi's appointment as Cosatu leader

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday hailed the appointment of Zingiswa Losi as Cosatu’s first woman president‚ saying it was a victory for women.

“Ms Losi’s election as president of Cosatu affirms women - and black women in particular - as political activists and social reformers‚ leaders in their own right and agents of their own liberation. [She] is part of a growing corps of leadership in our country who are emulating the examples set by a succession of notable women who have led our society in various capacities. This election is an important step forward and a powerful symbol in the year in which we are celebrating the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu‚" Ramaphosa said in a statement.