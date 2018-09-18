Arguments about whether or not a teenager‚ convicted in August on a litany of charges‚ including the brutal rape and murder of a 95-year-old Uitenhage woman‚ should be sentenced under the Child Justice Act were heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

The legal counsel for Phumzile Mabope‚ 19‚ advocate Jodine Coertzen‚ asked judge Dayalin Chetty to consider the fact that her client was only 16 when his crime spree began.

This‚ she said‚ was a mitigating circumstance for Mabope to receive a lesser sentence.

Chetty is expected to hand down sentencing on Thursday.