The ANC’s Enoch Godongwana has again been named in the state capture inquiry for summoning banks to the party’s headquarters to discuss the closure of Gupta-linked bank accounts.

In his testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday‚ former FirstRand group chief executive Johan Burger alleged that Godongwana had called him to a meeting with party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

In a series of text messages between Burger and Godongwana‚ Burger told the party’s economic subcommittee chairman that he was out of town on the requested meeting date and asked for details on the agenda of the meeting. The meeting was subsequently called off.

“I wouldn’t expect to get a call from a political party to ask questions about a bank-client relationship. In my 32 years‚ it’s the first call I ever got from any political party asking questions about a bank-client relationship‚” Burger said.

TimesLIVE on Monday reported that Standard Bank was summoned to parliament’s inter-ministerial committee‚ chaired by former minister and state capture-implicated Mosebenzi Zwane‚ where the bank was “persuaded” to retract its decision to close bank accounts belonging to Gupta-linked businesses.