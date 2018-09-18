Elderly man shot in Bluff home invasion.

An elderly man was badly injured when he was shot during a house robbery at his Allison Road home on the Bluff on Tuesday morning.

“Medics arrived and found a man in his seventies with a gunshot wound to his upper chest‚” said Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson.

“He was stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.”

Police spokespeople had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.