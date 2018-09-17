A getaway vehicle that two women used to drive through a boom gate equipped with security spikes allegedly had false number plates‚ management of the Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort said on Monday.

"The number plates on the car have been reported as false number plates‚" said Lauren Meyer‚ on behalf of mall management.

"[The police] are trying to ascertain if the vehicle has been reported as stolen‚" she added.

Police spokesperson‚ Kay Makhubele‚ said while investigations into this continued‚ they would keep the vehicle impounded‚ adding that it had "been used in a crime".

The two women were alleged to have stolen goods at Woolworths just moments before their brazen getaway attempt.

"[The alleged shoplifting suspects] tried to flee by driving through a boom security checkpoint‚ puncturing the tyres of the car they were in‚" said Meyer.