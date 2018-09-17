1. We’ll change the law so that banks can’t close accounts — as they had with the Guptas. “Minister Zwane said that‚ as a member of the ruling party‚ he had the ability to get the law changed‚ and he was trying to propose a change to the law whereby it would become illegal for banks to close accounts in these circumstances.”

2.You should be more responsive to the concerns raised by government as we can take away your banking licence. “Towards the end of the meeting‚ they reminded us that as a bank we operated under a licence granted by government and they suggested we should be more responsive to concerns that they were raising on behalf of government. Mr Zwane said that‚ it was his position. “We said as far as we are concerned‚ we comply with all the laws of the land.”

3. You should act in manner that will favour the wellbeing of 7‚500 dependents and avoid job losses and not worry about the law. “They said well‚ surely if it’s a contest between the well-being of the dependents or compliance with the law‚ we should keep the accounts open so that the dependents could be paid at the risk of non-compliance with the law‚” Sinton said. “We said we wouldn’t accept that‚ we wouldn’t accept that we would knowingly break the law in order to ameliorate the consequences of the closure on employees. “They then suggested that the banks should not be allowed to close bank accounts altogether‚ i.e. they said that they have the power to change the law and that they would consider recommending making changes to the law.”

Why did Mzwanele Manyi attend a meeting between Standard Bank officials and cabinet ministers to discuss the closure of Gupta-linked bank accounts?

“We asked on what basis he was attending and we were told that he was an advisor to the minister‚” said Sinton. He described how he and Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala attended an inter-ministerial committee meeting‚ chaired by the mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and attended by then labour minister Mildred Oliphant. He believed the meeting was aimed at persuading South Africa’s four major banks to reverse their decisions to close Gupta accounts. Manyi attended the entire meeting.