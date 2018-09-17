Ring of steel around exam papers in Limpopo.

Security has been beefed up around national senior certificate examination papers and centres in Limpopo, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday, after security breaches in the province in the past years.

Motshekga said: “In terms of system readiness, we have been closely tracking each of the nine provinces in terms of learner performance data and curriculum coverage as well as other areas of interest. This is to ensure that we can pick up challenges in areas such as curriculum coverage in time to intervene.”

The minister said the department is expecting 787 281 pupils to sit for this year’s exams at 8000 examination centres next month.