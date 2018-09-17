Professors slap down varsity spokesperson

University of Limpopo spokesperson Kgalema Mohuba, who is on special leave pending an inquiry into his qualifications, has been accused of undermining the process.

Mohuba is being investigated after allegations surfaced that he had hired two Zimbabweans to write his PhD thesis and paid for their air tickets.

A group of concerned University of Limpopo who wished to remain anonymous expressed their displeasure of Mohuba’s alleged misconduct in a letter last week.

“Mohuba is supposed to be on suspension or special leave, but he still writes letters instructing the university’s officials to do wrong things.

“The fact that Mohuba in his own thesis acknowledges one of them as a trusted research assistant gives credibility to our conviction that he was assisted in writing the thesis,” read the letter.

The group claimed it comprises nine concerned at the university.

In a letter seen by Sowetan that was sent to the university’s director of Financial Aid, Mapula Ramethape, Mohuba instructed the continuation of students’ assistantship.

“This serves to confirm that both [the] two Zimbabwean students have been appointed as students assistants for international student programme in line with Southern African Development [Community] countries educational protocol that 5% of student population should comprise of international students,” he said.

Mohuba further said the appointment of the two students had bolstered the intake growth and UL’s presence in the African community.

“The said students are entitled to 25% of student and travelling allowance,” he wrote.

Mohuba referred all inquiries to the university.

The university policy allows only staff to claim travel costs for using their own cars.

UL vice-chancellor professor Mahlo Mokgalong said: “The investigation team has completed its work into Mohuba’s DCom and it will make its presentation to the senate’s exco during the week of 25 September 2018.”