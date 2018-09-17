Police beauties break the net - Uniform earns cops 'likes'

Several SA policewomen are gaining social media fame with thousands of users following them for sharing their pictures on the beat daily.

The social media craze has seen some users begging to be frisked and jokingly vowing to "break the law" to meet some of the famed Instagram policewomen.

The officers who share their light-hearted photos of life on the beat have also seemingly changed perceptions of some users on the badge and the women in blue.

One such policewoman, known only by her username Sanelberry from Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal, has seen her following on Instagram grow to almost 30 000 since the beginning of the year.

From close-up shots, to pictures of her whole uniform - sometimes with a gun tucked in a holster, her Instagram account takes one on a journey.

The officer's photos have been shared widely by male followers who declared; "feeling safer just looking" at them.

One Instagram user recently commented on her page: "I'd commit crime everyday just to be arrested by you."

Another user, Jo.Seph wrote: "Please come and arrest me madam, I beg you".