Murdered JMPD officer hailed as selfless, gifted

A Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) officer who was gunned down in Hillbrow last week has been hailed as a 'gifted and selfless prophet'.

Dingaan Neludani, 45, was on foot when he was shot several times in the upper body. He was declared dead on the scene. Neludani was also serving as a pastor at Word of Faith Ministries in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg.

A fellow pastor at the church, Mduduzi Nyoni, told Sowetan on Monday that Neludani was a spiritual father of congregants who received the news of his tragic death via social media.

“I saw tags on his Facebook timeline while I was scrolling through my phone and I saw messages of condolence from church members, people and his colleagues. I was shocked,” he said.

Nyoni said Neludani was the founder of the annual Gauteng Gospel Music Awards that have been held for the past three years. He said the awards gave upcoming gospel artists the platform for recognition because Neludani was passionate about the music. Ayanda Tsawe, a gospel artist, said Neludani was killed while preparing for this year’s leg of the gospel music awards.