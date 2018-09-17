A senior Standard Bank official has claimed the bank’s CEO was “called to Luthuli House” to explain to the ANC why it had closed Gupta accounts - and he says he had never seen his boss that angry.

“We thought it inappropriate‚ but we nevertheless agreed to attend‚” Standard Bank’s Ian Sinton testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday morning.

At that meeting‚ he said‚ “we were asked to comment on the allegation that we were part of ‘white monopoly capital’ and the closing of the accounts was part of a campaign of ours to drive black people out of business in South Africa.

“We dealt with that in that meeting‚ but I asked who was responsible for this notion‚ on what basis did they come to the conclusion that they accused us of being part of this conspiracy? And they refused to give an answer to that question.”

Sinton said it was his understanding that then ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe had called the meeting between Standard Bank and the ANC. Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala had attended it.

“We were asked to comment on the reports that we were taking instructions from people in Stellenbosch. We rejected those out of hand‚” Sinton said.

“I think it’s the first time that I’ve seen my boss‚ Sim Tshabalala‚ really angry.”