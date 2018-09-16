Two young women suspected of shoplifting tried to flee by driving through a boom security checkpoint‚ puncturing the tyres of the car they were in‚ at Clearwater Mall‚ Roodepoort.

They were apprehended by security at about midday on Sunday.

Cellphone video footage recorded by an eyewitness is rapidly spreading on social media. "They tried to cut in front of my mom and then we realised that they were stealing. And then they just went over the spikes and over the boom‚" she said on the recording‚ inbetween asking people to call the police.