Marius Fransman ordered to apologise for offending Jewish community

Former ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman has been directed by the SA Human Rights Commission to apologise for offending the SA Jewish community.

Fransman claimed during a radio interview‚ when he was the provincial party leader and deputy minister of international relations in 2013‚ that Jewish businessmen were “undermining transformation”.

He alleged they were unfairly benefiting at the expense of the black population and the Cape Town Muslim community in particular.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) were deeply offended and lodged a complaint.

The commission said on Friday that it had completed its findings and while Fransman’s utterances did not constitute hate speech they did violate the SAJBD’s right to dignity under the constitution.