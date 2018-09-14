Machadodorp burns as two men released on bail

The release of two white men accused of assaulting and dragging a black man has triggered a community in Mpumalanga to vent their anger by burning a truck and barricading the N4 highway.

Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse Machadodorp residents who attended the court case against Wyn Swart, 20, and Bruce Botha, 29, for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm where the two were granted bail of R500 each on Friday.

Angry residents wanted to set alight the Belfast Magistrate's Court but were prevented from doing so.

They then went to the N4 at the entrance of Machadodorp and parked a truck across the road before setting it on fire.

They also went to burn tyres in the town and closed all businesses.

“We cannot stop until these racist criminals go to jail. We are very disappointed at the police and the court for granting these people bail. Why, because they are white, should they have to enjoy their weekend at home?,” said Sipho Mahlangu.