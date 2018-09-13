Large areas of Johannesburg without water
An emergency water shutdown is in place in large parts of Johannesburg and several areas will be without water until Friday morning‚ Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said on Thursday.
“A massive 600mm pipe had to be cut into two parts and replaced with a new one‚” he told SowetanLIVE. Affected areas include the following:
Please note that water has been cut off at the Yeoville Reservoir to allow the team to effect much needed repairs. started work last night to replace steel pipe along Joe Slovo drive
In some parts of the city‚ water has cut off since Wednesday evening. Joburg Water said the shutdown was no surprise as it had communicated with residents and all stakeholders involved earlier this week.
“Our technical team is busy with the job. Welding is taking longer because the pipe must be strong enough to sustain the water pressure‚ so it does not need to be fixed again‚” he said. The utility indicated that the operation had started on Wednesday and was likely to be finished after midnight on Thursday or in the early hours of Friday.
“Residents can rest assured that they will have water tomorrow morning when they wake up.” Dhludhlu said a total of nine truck tankers had been placed in different areas and four trucks were roaming around to provide residents with water.