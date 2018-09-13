Family wants death of man linked to 'the black widow' probed

The family of a third deceased man linked to the woman dubbed “the black widow” has asked police to probe his mysterious death.

The man, who was initially only identified by his first name after his death on June 5th, has now been named as Mokgobi Mphaphathe, 29.

He was found dead in his car outside Malibyane Maoeng’s rented place in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Maoeng has been charged with fraud, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle after she fled the scene where Doctor Godfrey Sankubele Dire, 62, was also found dead.

Mphaphathe’s brother Emmanuel 26, told Sowetan yesterday that his family learned with shock of Maoeng’s arrest after Sowetan published the story.

He said the family was now suspicious that Maoeng may have lied to them on the circumstances around his brother’s death .