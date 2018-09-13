Be job creators not only job seekers‚ Zuma tells university students

Former president Jacob Zuma has encouraged students to be job creators rather than jobs seekers.

Zuma made the comment while delivering an education lecture at Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus on Wednesday afternoon.

"We cannot be educated to be only workers‚ but we should also be educated to be creators of work. We should be so educated that we don’t sit at home when there is no work‚ but we should be able to create jobs ourselves. That is what we are looking for. That challenges our understanding of freedom and democracy‚” he said.

Zuma said a nation that was not educated and empowered could not walk proudly among other nations.