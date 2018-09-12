Why Power FM suspended JJ Tabane

Radio station Power FM has revealed why it took the decision to suspend its Power Perspective host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.

The station said Tabane was suspended for deflecting from the normal show format to deal with his personal matters pertaining to his business involvement with former communications minister Faith Muthambi without consent.

“… on Wednesday September 5, without prior warning to and approval from the station manager, programme manager or executive producer, Mr JJ Tabane deviated from the show format and dedicated the introduction of the show to his personal matters, extending an apology to Ms Phumla Williams for his own conduct, which he attributed to his then ambition and interests as well as those of [former] minister Faith Muthambi,” said the station in a statement.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Tabane was suspended after it was revealed that he used to work for Muthambi during her tenure as communications minister, a time the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) acting director-general Phumla Williams said she used to ‘torture’ her.

Tabane went onto Twitter following Williams’s testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry and said that he was shocked by what Muthambi had been accused of.

He was quickly reminded that he used to root and work for Muthambi during her stint in the communications office

.“… didn’t you set up that huge advisory panel for her [the one I resigned from] and write those ridiculous opinion pieces in her name? Weren’t you advising her?” Chris Vick responded to Tabane’s tweet.

This led to Tabane apologising to Williams on his late-night show Power Perspective. A move the station manager Bob Mabena is not pleased with.

Power FM said Tabane’s lack of "disclosure of all material facts pertaining to the matter" led to his suspension.

“In light of all these developments, POWER 98.7 considered it prudent to suspend Mr JJ Tabane’s hosting of Power Perspective, whilst it considers the implications of his conduct.

“It is our desire that this matter be resolved expeditiously and POWER 98.7 will communicate its final position to the listeners and the public soon,” the statement read.