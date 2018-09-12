Protestors try to burn school in North West
There were attempts to set alight a school and municipal water tank in Makapanstad in the North West as sporadic protests hit the province.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said protests began on Tuesday and went into the night.
“Roads are barricaded in Damonsville and Mothutlung area. Obviously, that action is affecting roads leading to Makau and other places. At Makapanstad, apparently during the night, there was an attempt to set alight one of the schools as well as the water tank. But the police were able to deal with that. We can confirm that nothing was burnt although there was an attempt to do that,” he said.
Protesters barricading the roads are complaining about water and delivery of basic services in the area, something Mokgwabone said was not new in the area.
He said police are yet to establish what residents in Makapanstad, which is in Moretele local municipality, are complaining about.
In another incident, Mokgwabone said, a group of people barricaded a road in Letlhabile complaining about the condition of the road which links the area to Brits.
“While they were still there, another group came and threw a petrol bomb at the protesting people. These protestors had cars parked not far from the spot where they were protesting and the petrol bomb hit one of the cars. Police came and managed to disperse the groups. We seem to be dealing with two groups in this community - the one that is protesting and the other against the protestors,” he said.
Police said by mid-morning the affected areas were calm.