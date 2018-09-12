Protestors try to burn school in North West

There were attempts to set alight a school and municipal water tank in Makapanstad in the North West as sporadic protests hit the province.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said protests began on Tuesday and went into the night.

“Roads are barricaded in Damonsville and Mothutlung area. Obviously, that action is affecting roads leading to Makau and other places. At Makapanstad, apparently during the night, there was an attempt to set alight one of the schools as well as the water tank. But the police were able to deal with that. We can confirm that nothing was burnt although there was an attempt to do that,” he said.

Protesters barricading the roads are complaining about water and delivery of basic services in the area, something Mokgwabone said was not new in the area.