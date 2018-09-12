The body of a boy will be exhumed on Thursday because the Mpumalanga police suspect foul play.

Police spokesperson colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said Lungile Nkosi was allegedly assaulted by his parents and two brothers in Pienaar on September 6.

“The four family members supposedly accused the victim for stealing his sister’s cell phone. The 17-year-old was then beaten to death and the family never reported the matter to the police‚” Bhembe said.

The family contacted an undertaker and told him Nkosi died from natural causes. He was buried on Saturday.

However‚ when the community was concerned about what happened and reported the matter.

“Concerned members of the community brought the matter to the attention of the police and an investigation was initiated‚” Bhembe said.

He family members were arrested and appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The court ruled that Nkosi’s body should be exhumed. They remain and custody until their next court appearance on Friday.